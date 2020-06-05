Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Executive Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Omeje has presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the Legislative Council, tagged “Budget of a New Beginning”

Speaking during the presentation of the budget at the council headquarters Friday in Nsukka, the chairman noted that the budget was aimed at actualising his desire to make Nsukka great again.

He tendered an estimated draft of two billion, nine hundred bands sixty million nairas only (N2,960,000,000.00) for the consideration and approval of the councillors.

The budget proposal which would be funded from expected statutory revenue allocation from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) value added tax, internal generated revenue and others, was allocated to three sectors; Administration, Economy and Social, with economy sector having the highest budgetary allocation.

The chairman who was reelected and sworn in for second tenure on 2nd March said that, “two billion, two hundred million naira only (N2,200,000,000.00) is expected from Statutory Allocation, while Eighty million naira only (N80,000,000.00) is expected to be earned from Internally Generated Revenue.

“Six hundred million naira only (N600,000,000.00) is being expected from Value Added Tax, with Eighty million naira only (N80,000,000.00) from others,” he said.

Explaining further, Chief Omeje said his administration proposed to spend tow billion four hundred and thirty four million, one hundred and fifty-four thousand naira only (N2,434,432,144.00) as Recurrent Expenditures, while five hundred and twenty six million, four hundred thousand naira only (N526,400,000.00) is proposed to be spend on Capital Expenditures.

The council boss who used the occasion to highlight the achievement of his administration in his first tenure, which include opening Lejja link road which link them with Aku in Igboetiti LGA, Akpugo Eze in Uzowani LGA, Renovation of Adada house that served as guest house and conference centre for the council, and donation and energising of electricity transformers in Umukashi, Ezeani, Ibeku Opi communities, as well as health centres at Akpa Ozzi and Anuka communities among others, however, expressed hope that the council would expedite action accordingly to commence implementation as soon it was passed by the legislature.

He urged residents to join hands with him to move the council forward, urging those he had offended on the course of carrying out his official functions to forgive him as he had already forgiven anybody that had offended him.

In his response, the leader of the legislative council, Hon. Celestine Ugwoke comended the council chairman for his efforts in distributing democracy dividends equitably to all political wards and communities in the local government.

He assured the chairman that councilors will look into the budget, ask questions where necessary as well as give the budget speedy passage for the benefits of Nsukka residents.