Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Executive Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area in Enugu State Hon. Cosmas Ugwueze, has said that his administration will carry everybody along.

Ugwueze made the promise weekend in Nsukka when he paid courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, Eze Willy Ezugwu, (Eze-ka-Eze 1 of Ujoma Kingdom), to seek his Royal blessings and fatherly advice for a smooth administration of the council in his residence.

He said his administration would carry everybody along irrespective of political party affiliation and would welcome constructive criticism that would make the LG move forward.

“By God’s special grace I will ensure that every resident is carried along as well as given sense of belonging, “he said.

The LG boss said he was in the residence of the Eze to solicit royal blessings, support and seek advice from the Eze-Opi.

.

“I am from Opi, I am here to solicit blessings, support and seek advice from the Eze of Opi kingdom,” he said.

Ugwueze said that, he would consolidate on the achievements of the immediate past Nsukka LG chairman, late Chief Patrick Omeje who died on June 16.

“It was Omeje who appointed me as his deputy chairman, as my boss he was good to me till he died and I will continue to respect and uphold his legacies, “he said.

Speaking while receiving the new Council Chairman In his residence, Ezeugwu described Ugwueze as one of the illustrious sons of Opi and commended him for the visit.

He advised the new chairman to be fair and carry everybody along irrespective of religion, tribe and political affiliations.

He urged him the Chairman not join the past trend of leaders, who find pleasure in extortion the poor masses that are struggling to earn their daily meals in various places in the name of bills and taxation.

“Don’t because you are from Opi and you concentrate all developmental projects and appointments in Opi communities.

“It’s your achievements, sincerity and fairness to all Nsukka residents that will endear you to people as well as determine you political future,”he said.

The royal father urged Ugwueze to put God first in all his considerations and decisions as council chairman since one with God is with the majority.

The highlight of the visit was one minute silence in honour of late Omeje and presentation of a big ram and other gift items to the chairman.

Recalled that Ugwueze was sworn-in as substantive Chairman of Nsukka Council on June 29 by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State following the sudden death of Omeje on June 16.