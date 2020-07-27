Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Determined to maintain clean and healthy environment, Hon Cosmas Ugwueze the new Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has urged residents to always keep their environment clean in order to ensure good health.

Ugwueze said this in an interview with Daily Sun in Nsukka on Monday, adding that his administration would not tolerate indiscriminate dumping of waste or throwing waste inside gutters that would prevent free flow of water in drainages during rainfall.

According to the Chairman, “residents should keep their environment neat and clean gutters in front of their houses and shops regularly this will help them to breath fresh air that will promote good health.

“Every effort of government to ensure good healthcare will be an exercise in futility if our environment is dirty and unhealthy for living,” he said.

The chairman also stated that all illegal houses and structures built on top of gutter or water channels in the area would be demolished so as to ensure free flow of water in drainages as well as restore the original master plan of the area.

“Very soon the department of Works and Town Planning In the council will start removing all illegal structures erected on top of gutter or on water channels.

“These illegal structures do not only prevent free flow of water during rainfall but deface the beauty of Nsukka town.

“These illegal structures caused flooding during raining season which most times lead to destruction of houses and rendering of people homeless,” he said.

He further stated that as part of measures to restore the beauty of Nsukka the university town, his administration would embark on planting of trees and flowers to beautify and add aesthetic to Nsukka town.

“I will emulate Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

good example, in planting flowers and trees in the state capital Enugu which has help to beautify and add aesthetic to Enugu the state capital.

” Flowers and trees also help to check erosion as well as serve as wind-beakers ” Planting of flowers and trees also help us to breath fresh air as they release more oxygen to the environment and absorb carbondioxide human beings breath out,” the LG boss said.

The Chairman hard last Saturday embarked on massive cleanup and opening of drainages campaign in the major roads in the council area.