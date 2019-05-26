From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Executive Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area Chief Patrick Omeje Jnr. has congratulated the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) Prof. Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe.

Prof. Igwe was appointed the 15th VC of the University last Thursday by the Institutions Governing Council. He takes over from Professor Benjamin Ozumba, whose tenure expires in June, 2019.

The Chairman who spoke with Sunday Sun in Nsukka expressed satisfaction with the credible and transparent selection process by the Governing council of the university, urging the new VC to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the university. “We are confident that with your leadership, the university will continue to occupy the number one position as the best university in the country and the sub-saharan Africa,” he said.

In the same vein, the traditional ruler of Ihe n’ Owerre in Nsukka LGA, HRH Igwe George Asadu also congratulated the new VC, describing him as “a man of great intellectual capacity, capable of taking the University to the next level.”

He said: “Prof Igwe is a cool headed gentle man who listens to good advice and for this he will succeed in his administration.”