Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has given shop owners/allottees one month ultimatum to complete their shops at Aku ultra modern market, Nsukka or the council will revoke the allocation.

The ultimatum was contained in statement by the council Secretary, Charles Onyeke, in Nsukka, yesterday.

Onyeke said the council would be forced to revoke any shop that the owner failed to complete at the expiration of one month, starting from September 14.

The administration of Tony Ugwu in 2011 started the building of the shops/park with the aim of decongesting Nsukka main market.

Efforts by successive administrations in the council to complete the shops numbering more than 500 had not been successful thereby living Ogege market over crowded.

Daily Sun gathered that, among those expected to move to Aku shops were phone and phone accessories sellers in Ogige main market.