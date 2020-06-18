Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Nsukka Local Government Council in Enugu State has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of its Council Chairman, Chief Patrick Omeje who died on Tuesday June 16.

The Council Secretary Mr Damian Eze in statement he issued in Nsukka on Thursday to formally announce the death of Chief Omeje, a copy of it was made available to Daily Sun said the sudden death of Omeje had thrown the entire staff of Nsukka council into serious grief and mourning.

According to him, “It’s with heart full of grief that we members of Nsukka Local Government Council announced the sudden death of our council boss (Omeje) whose sad event occurred on Tuesday June 16, after a brief illness.

“The death of our chairman, an astute politician and seasoned administrator has dealt a heavy blow on the council as well as entire Nsukka LGA,” he said.

The council scribe noted that it was because of his numerous achievements as council chairman that endeared him to many people as well as attracted many recognitions and chieftaincy titles to him.

“Chief Omeje would be remembered for his honesty, kindness, good administrative qualities, fear of God as well as his boldness to say the truth no matter whose ox is gored.

“We all have great respect for him and will miss his cheerfulness, humours generosity and dedication to duty.

“But we are consoled that he lived a life worthy of emulation and died in active service while serving his fatherland,” he said.

Mr. Eze prayed that God will grant his soul eternal rest as well as give his family members the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.