Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Nsukka Local Government Caretaker Transition Committee Chairman, Mrs Chinwe Ugwu, has assured residents of her administration’s commitment to ensuring adequate security of lives, property and democratic order.

The Chairman disclosed this in Nsukka on Saturday while briefing reporters on the agenda of her administration.

She said no meaningful development can take place in an environment of insecurity, saying that it poses a major challenge which must be tackled for the growth and development of the entire local government area.

She called for partnership with the people in driving development in the local government area, stressing that every segment of the district will be carried along in her administration.

According to her, “top in my priority is to ensure adequate security of lives and property, that was why immediately I assumed office I visited leaders of security agencies in the area and made donations of logistics materials that will help and enhance their operations.

“With secured environment people will be free to go about their normal businesses, investors will be free to come and invest in our localities, and this will help improve on the economy of the local government,” she said.

The Caretaker Chairman said her tenure would take development to the rural areas and ensure that every community benefits from the government and has a sense of belonging.

“My administration operates an open door policy and I am ready to welcome good and constructive advice that will move Nsukka council forward,” she said.

“I have solicited for support and cooperation of all Nsukka residents… without them, there is nothing like Nsukka LGA,” she added.

She expressed appreciation to state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for finding her and other committee members worthy to serve Nsukka and promised they would do their best.

“We will do our best to justify the confidence and trust reposed on us by the Governor.

“We will ensure that the proposed chairmanship and councillors election in the state on February 29 is credible and violence-free in Nsukka LGA.

“All political parties in Nsukka LGA that will fill candidates for the election will be given a level playing ground to carry out their electioneering campaigns for the February 29, LG poll in Enugu State,” she said.

Ugwu, who was appointed by Governor Ugwuanyi on December 16, 2019 took over from Chief Patrick Omeje, the immediate past council Chairman of Nsukka LGA, whose two years tenure expired on December 4, 2019.