A former Senatorial Aspirant in Enugu North

Senatorial District, Chief Chinedu Eya, has begun moves aimed at mobilizing large crowd for the upcoming Nsukka Unity rally, scheduled for 21st of November, 2020 at Nsukka High School in Nsukka Local Government Area Enugu state while calling on the zone to turn out en-masse to welcome the Governor.

Chief Eya who spoke to Saturday Sun in a telephone conversation praised the organizers of the mega rally for mobilizing to support the son of Nsukka land and Executive Governor of Enugu state, whom he said owes a duty to urbanize the zone before leaving office in 2023.

Recall that the supporters of the Governor have concluded plans to hold a mega rally, capable of pelting the University town, in a bid to demonstrate their unflinching supports for the Governor.

“Turning out en-masse to welcome His Excellency will go along way to present him as a prophet who is recognized in his home.

“He (the Governor) is from Nsukka Senatorial zone, and he owes a duty to give us more developmental strides before exiting office in 2023. So, it remains his birth right to be welcomed home, in a triumphant manner.

Chief Eya however, stated that as a former Senatorial aspirant who had toured the entire zone, mobilized every Tom, Dick and Harry for his red chamber project of 2019, it remained his exclusive prerogative to mobilize the zone to welcome the Governor tomorrow.

“The best way to reward the Governor for coming from the zone is to give him a carbon copy of what was done in Jerusalem, during triumphant entry of Christ.

“I am not expecting anything less from this position, Eya stated.

He further called on the people of the zone to show the Governor some love by turning out en-mass to welcome the number one citizen of the state, as “the rally provides an opportunity to present the Governor before Ndigbo as a worthy presidential material come 2023.”

“What my people owe me tomorrow is to turn out enmass to welcome the Governor to Nsukka Senatorial zone, as the rally provides an opportunity to market the state’s helmsman as Worthy Presidential material come 2023,” he concluded.