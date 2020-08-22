Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Some residents of Nsukka town in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has commended Hon. Cosmas Ugwueze, chairman of Nsukka LG for banning touts activities operating under the guise of government agents in area.

Residents in separate interview with Sunday Sun in Nsukka on Saturday said that the action of the LG boss had restored sanity in the area.

Mr Lawrence Ugwu a banker said that the banning of all activities of touts and disbandment of the Nsukka Task Force on Obstruction by the chairman had given a sigh of relief to residents and visitors.

“Before the touts harass and intimidate residents especially commercial drivers, tricycle and motorcycles operators even when they committed no offence.

“Most times they impound their vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles for just stopping to drop their passengers and forced them to pay not less than N3,000.00 before releasing them.

“But now sanity has returned in Nsukka town and its environs as residents and visitors can move freely without any harassment and intimidating of any tout,”he said.

Ugwu urged all residents of Nsukka LG to give maximum support and cooperation to the present administration in Nsukka having started with human face and respect for residents.

Mrs Lilian Ezeani a civil servant applauded Ugwueze for having the political will to say no to activities of touts in Nsukka and said the administration had started very well.

“Nsukka residents are happy with the way the administration of Ugwueze started.

“Before, if you park your car on the side of the road to get money from Automated Teller Machine (ATM) before you came back the disbanded Nsukka task force will remove ur car plate number.

“You will pay not less than N5,000.00 in their office to retrieve it, but today the narrative has changed as Ugwueze has banned all activities of touts in Nsukka,” she said.

Mr Dan Ogbonna a motorcycle rider commended Ugwueze for having the welfare of motorcycles riders and other road users at heart.

“This is the first time a council chairman in Nsukka has given motorcycle riders whom many people have no regard for a sense of belonging.

“I commend Ugwueze whom on assumption of office did not only disband Nsukka LG task force on obstruction but banned all activities of touts in Nsukka.

“if the chairman continues this way, his administration will be one of the best in the history of Nsukka LG as he has brought a sigh of relief to many residents,” he said.

It would be recalled that Hon. Cosmas Ugwueze who was Vice-chairman of Nsukka LG was sworn-in as substantive chairman of the council on June 29 by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi after the sudden death of Mr Patrick Omeje, the Nsukka council chairman on June 16.

Less than 48 hours on assumption of office, Ugwueze disbanded the Nsukka LG Task Force on Obstruction as well as banned all activities of touts in the area.

He also directed immediate release to their owners free of charge of all motorcycles, tricycles and vehicles impounded by the disbanded task force.