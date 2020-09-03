Felix Ikem Nsukka

Residents of University town of Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have decried the recent increase in pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) by the Federal Government.

Residents in separate interview with Daily Sun in Nsukka on Thursday described the fuel increment as anti-people, federal government version of coronervirous on the poor masses and invitation for more hardship and suffering.

They urged the FG to rescind its decision, noting that increase in price of fuel, would result to increase in public transportation as well as running cost of businesses that depends on fuel as their main source of power supply.

Mrs Ozioko Nnenna, a trader, said that the increase would further aggravate already hardship in the country stressing that it is another FG coronervirous targeted at the poor masses.

“Already, the situation was not friendly, many people have lost their means of livelihood as a result of coronervirous outbreak and dwindling fortune of the economy, yet the FG choose to increase the pump price of fuel.

“Believe it or not, this is other coronervirous in Nigeria sent to the poor by the government, they don’t know what people are passing through, because they use public funds and tax papers money to fuel their cars and run their generators,” he said.

Ugwu Sunday, a civil servant, affirmed that may family will be affected negatively by the increase, he noted that once the price of fuel is increased it automatically affects every other commodities and services.

“Whatever informed FG decision to increase pump price of fuel is anti-people, I doubts if they know the extent of hardship and sufferings people are passing through in this country.

“This is a time every responsible government is working hard to cushion the effect of the lockdown on people and ameliorate sufferings occasioned by coronervirous pandemic on her citizens but ours is the opposite,” he lamented.

For Mrs Ugwuja Charity, a farmer, she lamented that the increase will affect them in transporting their agricultural produce to the city.

“Transport fare will definitely go up and some of us, who bring vegetable and other agricultural produce from the rural areas to the town, would be forced to pay more, thereby affecting the prices of goods,” she said.

Recalled that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, had on Wednesday, directed its members in the South-West region of the country, to begin the sale of Petrol, at N162 per litre following Federal Government decision to put the price of the product at N151.56k per litre,

Daily Sun checks on some petrol stations in Nsukka town indicated that major petrol stations in the area were not selling at the time of filling this report, while others are selling between N165 to N170 per a liter.