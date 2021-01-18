From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Public and private schools in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State started smoothly on Monday with strict compliance with National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 protocols.

A majority of students and pupils schools visited by our reporter were seen with their face masks on. Hand washing buckets, liquid soaps and hand sanitisers were stationed at school gates and classroom entrances.

Social distancing was also maintained in the classroom sitting arrangements.

At St Theresa’s College Nsukka, school principal Rev Fr Ezikanyi Mellitus told Daily Sun that academic activities had started in earnest.

‘We have started academic activities, that is why everywhere is quite because classes are on.

‘In the morning, we use temperature thermometer to check every student before he is allowed to enter class.

‘It is also compulsory that every staff and students must put on their face masks,’ the principal said.

He said that wash hand buckets with soap are stationed at the school gate and entrance of every classroom for students and visitors to wash their hands.

‘Inside the classroom we ensured social distancing by spacing seats,’ he said.

At Nsukka Model Primary School 1 and 2, headmistresses Mrs Elobuike Clementina and Mrs Edith, respectively, in separate interviews expressed satisfaction with attendance on first day of school resumption.

They said they provided wash buckets in every classroom and ensured social distancing by spacing seats to ensure COVID-19 compliance as directed by NCDC.

She said, however, that though many pupils came with their face masks, others did not. The headmistress said from Tuesday no pupil would be allowed to enter the school without face masks and hand sanitisers.

‘I have told all of them during morning assembly that anybody without face masks and hand sanitisers will not be allowed to enter school compound tomorrow,’ she said.