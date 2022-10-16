From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

There was heavy human and vehicular traffic at the university town of Nsukka, Enugu State, yesterday as residents of Enugu North Senatorial District came out in their numbers during a solidarity rally in support of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s senatorial ambition.

The solidarity rally was organized by a group of youths under the umbrella of ‘Nsukka Youths for Good Governance (NYGG) to demonstrate their support for Governor Ugwuanyi’s aspiration to contest the 2023 National Assembly election.

The peaceful and well-organized rally, which started at the popular Total Roundabout in Nsukka Local Council, proceeded to Enugu Road through Ugwuoye Junction and other major roads in Nsukka town.

The event witnessed a massive turnout of youths, who declared their support for Ugwuanyi and other candidates of PDP in the district and the state.

The Director-General of the group, Hon Clinton Ogbonna, who spoke to reporters, said “we are here today to show and demonstrate our love and total support for Governor Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid because of his infrastructural developmental strides in Enugu north senatorial district and the state in general.

“Nsukka people have not had it so good except in the administration of Ugwuanyi.

“The governor has provided as well as attracted many legacy infrastructures to Enugu North Senatorial District.

“He attracted Federal Polytechnic Obodo, and built the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, which would provide thousands of jobs to residents and others.

“Above all, he enthroned an enduring atmosphere of peace in the state, which has earned Enugu the most peaceful state in the country.”