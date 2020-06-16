Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Nsukka Local Government of Enugu State has been thrown into mourning following the death of the Council Chairman, Hon Patrick Omeje.

Omeje, according to sources, died in the early hours of Tuesday in a private hospital in Enugu after a brief illness.

The late council chairman was on his second term in office as elected Chairman of Nsukka Local Government, being one of only three reelected chairmen.

A government official who expressed shock at the Omeje’s death said: ‘He reportedly took ill last week, it was malaria he complained of. Nobody expected this kind of news.’