From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Residents of the university town of Nsukka, Enugu State observed on Thursday the sit-at-home order declared by Igbo separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to protest President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo State.

Daily Sun monitored the situation in Nsukka and surrounding areas and observed that banks, markets, schools, and roadside shops were all shut, with major social activities brought to a halt by residents in compliance with the order.

The usually busy Old Motor Park and Enugu Road were abandoned, according to our correspondent.

This same situation was reported in the five local government areas of Enugu North.

Mr Sunday Odoh from Ogurute, the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Council headquarters, in a telephone conversation told Daily Sun, said that social and economic activities were brought to a halt in the area in compliance with IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

‘Nothing is happening here in terms of social and economic activity, market, banks, and lock-up shops are all under lock and key.

‘Although the environment is calm for now, everybody is at home and the roads are empty and deserted,’ he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.