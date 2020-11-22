Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Special Adviser to Enugu State Governor on Inter-Party Affairs, Hon Jonathan Chukwuma, has expressed gratitude with the turn out of people of Enugu North Senatorial zone, during the ‘Odinma Nsukka’ Unity Rally, held at the weekend at Nsukka High School, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, describing the event as the best way of saying “thank you” to the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his accomplishments in the zone.

The zone had on Saturday, November 21 organised a rally to honour Governor Ugwuanyi, with well-wishers and major opposition figures like Sen Ayogu Eze, who contested 2019 gubernatorial election under the APC in the State, flooding the venue of the event in solidarity with the Governor.

Speaking to Daily Sun after the rally, Chukwuma, a former Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House Assembly, explained that the rally was the first of its kind in the history of the zone, noting that it was a big and unique way of telling the Governor that his supporters are solidly behind him come what may in the 2023 elections.

‘In Nsukka LG alone, the Governor constructed and asphalted Opi-Nsukka Road, Obechara Junction-Ikenga Road, Aku Road, Senator Fide Okoro Street-Aku Road, Justina-Eze Street Road, University Road, Aludele Road and Echara Road,’ Chukwuma said.

‘Other footprints of the Governor in the council area alone include Ikwoka-Ajuona Obimo Road, Nguru-Akpotoro Obimo Road, Edem-Ani Network Of Roads, Eha Ndiagu Road, Lejja Ramp Road and Asphalting Of Eziani-Uzo Uwani Road

‘However, we still have State Secretariat Complex Annex already completed, LGA Signature Project Domiciled At Nsukka General Hospital, Installation Of Street Lighting, Installation Of Traffic Lights At All Major Junctions, etcetera.

‘So the Nsukka Unity Rally was an expression of love for His Excellency, Rt Hon Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi by his own people.

‘It is a very big and unique way of telling His Excellency, our Governor to ride on, that his people are solidly behind him come what may in 2023,’ the Governor’s aide concluded.

He thanked the people of the zone for making out time to honour the Governor.