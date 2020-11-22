The people of Enugu North Senatorial District (Nsukka zone) yesterday conveyed on Nsukka High School for a Unity Rally in honour of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The people unanimously declared their support for the governor, reassuring him that they are solidly behind him.

They also applauded the governor for his administration’s sustained efforts in developing the zone, which they said had hitherto been marginalized, commending him for entrenching peace and good governance in the entire state.

Speaking at the well attended rally, some of the leaders of Senatorial District told Ugwuanyi that the entire people of Nsukka zone are united and proud of his remarkable achievements in the area, a well as the state in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

The leaders who spoke at the event included the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Chukwuka Utazi; former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ayogu Eze; former governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Pat Asadu; former Deputy Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly and SPA to the governor on Inter-party Affairs, Rt. Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma; the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; the bishops of Nsukka Catholic and Anglican dioceses, Prof. Godfrey Onah and Most Rev. Aloysius Agbo respectively; Nsukka professors, 145 traditional rulers in the zone who came with their cabinet members, and the Chairman of Odinma Nsukka, the organizers of the event, Chief Vita Abba, among others.

Speaking, Senator Eze told Ugwuanyi that “this gathering is to reassure you that your people are solidly behind you,” charging him to “march on” and “move on”.

Eze who stated that he was very happy to be alive to witness the event where every Nsukka man gathered in unity to show support and solidarity to one of their own, charged Ugwuanyi to continue with his laudable vision for the zone and the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Odinman Nsukka, Abba, pointed out that the group felt that it was imperative that Nsukka people should unite and come together to support their own, encourage and offer prayers for his continued success till the end of his tenure, declaring that “our support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is irrevocable”.

On his part, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo PG, Chief Nwodo, reemphasized the need for the people of Nsukka zone to unite and rally round the governor, saying: “We were marginalized in the past, but Gov. Ugwuanyi has wiped away our tears”.