From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Ovogovo, Nsukka West State Constituency of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have pledged their support to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other party candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The group made the pledge in Nsukka, yesterday, during an expanded meeting of political front liners in the area, comprising stakeholders, past and present councillors, political office holders, town unions president generals and secretaries.

The meeting was convened by the member representing the Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr. Emma Ugwuerua. Expressing their gratitude to the state governor for the recent appointments of their sons and daughters in various political positions as well as other democracy dividends, the group said: “It is time to work harder to ensure that PDP candidates are delivered across board in 2023 general elections.”

The groups however appealed to Governor Ugwuanyi to fulfill his promises of fixing some of the roads in their communities, such as the one in Akpozi Edem to enable them carry out effective and unhindered campaigns.

Ugwuerua said the essence of the meeting was to appeal to party faithful in the area to add more vigour to the campaign for the success of the PDP in the forthcoming elections.

“To lead Is not easy and to meet up with the numerous demands of the people being led is almost always a hard nut to crack. So, I advise our people to continue to support PDP. I am pleased to say that Governor Ugwuanyi’s government has recognised Ovogovo in various ways, which is enough to pay him back in the same manner.

“He built roads, schools, teachers’ staff quarters, built and renovated our health centres and appointed our sons and daughters in various political positions; among others. Recently, he appointed some of our brothers and sisters as SPA, SA, TA, and Ex- officio member of the Enugu State Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB). This was outside the ones he did before. He has also promised to fix some of the roads in our area,” he said.