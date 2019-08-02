Magnus Eze, Enugu

Commendations have trailed the appointment of former Director General of South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) by Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Wednesday.

Nsukka Youths General Assembly (NYGA) and G-17, a political support group of Ugwuanyi, in their separate reactions, described the governor as an apostle of equity and fairness in distribution of political positions.

National Chairman of the umbrella body of youths in the six local government areas in Enugu North Senatorial District, Chika Obetta, called Ortuanya a square peg in a square hole.

“We received the news of Ortuanya’s appointment with joy and gladness; it is a welcome development. It has shown that Governor Ugwuanyi is a man of his words.

“The last time we visited him, he gave us his words, he told us he was going to ensure that his appointment is well distributed in the state, that he was going to ensure that the three senatorial zones would be factored in, in terms of principal offices.

“This has shown that he is piloting the affairs of the state under the principles of equity, justice and fairness because we know he is carrying the three senatorial zones along.

“While looking forward to more appointments for the people of Nsukka cultural zone, the youths also urged the governor to maintain his strong belief in competence, performance and integrity, “ the group said, adding that he should “remain focused and not be distracted as we are fully in support of him.”