Dance reality show, Glo Battle of the Year, which was premiered last Saturday February 5 on Globacom’s mobile streaming app, GloTV, will, from this week, be broadcast on channels of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Africa Independent Television (AIT).

The first episode, featuring different exciting break dance sessions, will be rebroadcast for this week only on NTA by 6pm on Thursday and Friday on AIT by 9pm after which it will aired weekly on Saturdays by 8pm on GloTV, as well as on NTA on Sundays by 8pm and AIT on Tuesdays by 9pm.

“This season has begun on successful note with the first episode showcasing explosive contests that featured male break dancers battling in the audition/elimination rounds and quarterfinals of the ‘B-Boys’ dance category of the competition. The one hour show which was exclusively aired on Globacom’s top rated mobile streaming app, featured contests across six regional venues- Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin, and Lagos”, said Globacom, in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

It was battle for the semifinals in the first episode with most impressive performers including Lil Vic in Abuja; Jamz rock, BBOYs Jerry, Duke, Whirlz in Benin, BBOY Pryme in Enugu and Pizzaro in Lagos leading the way. Others who qualified are Abuja based gymnastics coach, Irah, six-foot tall dancer, sociology graduate Victor Vic, Enugu based graphic designer BBOY Bliss, and fashion model Softy.