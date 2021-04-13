By Cosmas Omegoh

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and a firm, Newswatch International, are partnering to organise a national security summit for local government chairmen and their secretaries to local government areas across the country.

The collaboration is intended to boost the ongoing fight against insurgency and the war on terror with the involvement of Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON). Managing Director/CEO of Newswatch International Multimedia, David Irabor, said the collaboration is a two-day event holding between Tuesday and Wednesday, May 18 and 19 at International Conference Centre, Abuja.

He said the idea is to sensitise, the local government chairmen and secretaries to local government areas in Nigeria to security issues because they are grassroots representatives of the people.

He said the theme of the event is: “The Terror War: Coordinating Intelligence in strengthening sub local level security architecture: The role of local government chairmen and secretaries to the local government in Nigeria.”

The sub-theme is “Deploying kinetic operations in the counter terrorism and banditry nationwide.”

He said the initiative became necessary in the face of worsening insecurity fueled by terrorism, armed robbery banditry and kidnapping bedeviling nation continues to expose the citizenry to harm, due to the exposure of the incapacity of the armed force to fight insecurity.