In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the first Nigeria’s acclaimed longest-running television drama series, The Village Headmaster, which ruled the nation’s air waves for more than two decades, the management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), in collaboration with surviving cast and crew of The Village Headmaster Family (VHMF), is poised to celebrate this milestone in a grand way.

In an interactive session with journalists at the premises of NTA’s headquarters in Lagos, presumably, to be one of the oldest in the cast, Mrs Ibidun Allison, who played the role of Amebo, said they decided to celebrate themselves.

“Activities are in top gear by both the NTA and The Village Headmaster Family (VHMF) to hold a befitting series of events between October 8 and 11, 2019, in honour of the popular programme which promoted traditions, ethics and values, before it was rested. Allison added major events lined up to commemorate the 50th anniversary with the theme “Sustaining Our Heritage” include appearances and Talk Shows on radio and television.

The roundtable discussion will take place October 8, at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, with presenters and discussants such as Prof. Ahmed Yerima, Duro Oni,

Joke Silva, Zik Zulu, Kaderia Ahmed, Femi Odugbemi, Deborah Ogazuma and will be moderated by Danlkadi Bako. Also, other professional industry guilds are expected to make valuable contributions on the topic Drama: a tool for national development.

On October 9, some members of the VHM family will make courtesy calls and on October 10, there will be two stage performances featuring cast members and actors at the TerraKulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos by 6pm.

The celebration will culminate in a Gala Night at The Shell Hall, MUSON, Centre, Onikan, Lagos, on Friday October 11, 2019, where the management of NTA will present plaques, awards and certificates of participation to the members of VHMF, and posthumous awards to families of deceased members.

The VHMF will launch The Village Headmaster Foundation, to cater to the needs and overall well-being of people in the entertainment industry, including ailing and retired practitioners. The Foundation will also offer constructive training and continuous learning opportunities to current and emerging artistes in Nigeria. Zonal Director, NTA, Lawal Ahmed, added, “50 years is worthy of celebration, and the cast tried their best to ensure that the series ran for a long time while the programme lasted.”

Head of Planning Committee, VHMF, Bimbo Oleyede, hinted that plans were underway to come up with a new Village Headmaster series, and urged corporate organisations and Nigerians to support this laudable initiative that will bring back the television series, stating that the programme had value and importance.

Some members of the cast who attended the interactive session includes Lara Akinsola, Dele Osawe, Dan Imodun, Adewale Olaniran, Kate Adedigba, Yinka Ogundaisi, Alaba Ayodele, Ajayi Tunde Moses, Modupe Onabanjo, among others. If given another opportunity, some of the cast would like to in the new episode that is in the pipeline.