HotSports Media Group, Nigeria’s foremost marketing and production company has formalised its relationship with Africa’s largest television network, the Nigerian Television Network (NTA), as the Official Exclusive Marketers of the 32nd African Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Cairo on June 21.

NTA will broadcast the matches on terrestrial television channels across Nigeria, while the Super Eagles would be among 24 teams contesting to lift the trophy on July 19 in the showpiece game.

Other tournaments in the bouquet of the NTA/HotSports marketing partnership included the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (the 2020 Olympics soccer qualifiers that would be hosted by Egypt in November, (this year), Africa women Cup of Nations (Congo Brazzaville 2020), U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 in Mauritania, the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco also in 2021 and CAF Super Cup 2020.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between NTA and HotSports in Abuja during the week, NTA Director General, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed assured that NTA would deploy its immense experience in the coverage and broadcast of international sports competitions to AFCON 2019 and the other tournaments in view and it was determined to deliver exciting moments for Nigerian sports fans through the partnership with HotSports.

“NTA has always been known to be the front runner when it comes to the coverage of international sporting activities. NTA has covered various World Cups and has been involved in the coverage of Olympic Games, African Cup of Nations and age-grade competitions. This management of NTA is determined to bring back the good old days because, NTA pioneered sportscasting in this country and we should always be in the lead,” he stated.