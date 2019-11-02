Infront acquired the Premier League’s free-to-air distribution rights in over sub-Saharan Af- rican countries for the 2019-2o to 2021-22 cycle, though it is expected that the agency faces a challenge to extract value over the lifespan of the contract due to the demise of Kwesé TV.

Infront is managing the sale of the rights through its newly- created Africa division based in Paris, and the Premier League sales mandate follows on from the agency’s distribution of free- to-air rights in the region to the 2016 Olympic Games. Pan-African pay-television broadcaster, SuperSport holds the pay-television rights to

the Premier League across Sub-Saharan Africa during the current cycle.