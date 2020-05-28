Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Barely two weeks after a female on-air personality (OAP) with Federal

Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), (Pacesetters FM), Umuahia, Abia

State was abducted; the assistant manager News and Current Affairs of

Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Channel 6 Aba, Mrs. Chinyere Okoye

has been kidnapped.

Mrs. Okoye was said to have been kidnapped on Wednesday night after

close of work.

It was gathered that the victim had closed for work after supervising

the 7pm News bulletin and was heading for home.

On getting in front of her compound near Obikabia junction and was

waiting for her people to open the gate of the house, the hoodlums who

appeared to have laid in wait, picked her up to an unknown

destination.

The kidnappers were said to have driven her away in her own car.

The woman’s husband was said to have on the same Wednesday night put a

call across to his wife’s line, but the call was answered by one of

the kidnappers who told him they would call him back later.

The abductors however reportedly called their victim’s husband

yesterday’s morning and demanded an undisclosed amount as ransom.

General Manager NTA Aba, Nwadi Elobuike who confirmed the incident to

journalists expressed shock over the development.

She narrated how she left the station after the 7pm news, about the

same time with Chinyere only to be alerted of the development as she

was about to enter her house.

The victim is said to be a staff of the Enugu NTA Zonal Office before

she was recently transferred to Aba.

Police authorities in the state could not be reached for comment on

the incident, but a senior army officer with the 14 Brigade of the

Nigerian Army, Ohafia, who wouldn’t want his name in print confirmed

the woman’s abduction and said efforts are on top gear for her rescue