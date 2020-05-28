Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Barely two weeks after a female on-air personality (OAP) with Federal
Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), (Pacesetters FM), Umuahia, Abia
State was abducted; the assistant manager News and Current Affairs of
Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Channel 6 Aba, Mrs. Chinyere Okoye
has been kidnapped.
Mrs. Okoye was said to have been kidnapped on Wednesday night after
close of work.
It was gathered that the victim had closed for work after supervising
the 7pm News bulletin and was heading for home.
On getting in front of her compound near Obikabia junction and was
waiting for her people to open the gate of the house, the hoodlums who
appeared to have laid in wait, picked her up to an unknown
destination.
The kidnappers were said to have driven her away in her own car.
The woman’s husband was said to have on the same Wednesday night put a
call across to his wife’s line, but the call was answered by one of
the kidnappers who told him they would call him back later.
The abductors however reportedly called their victim’s husband
yesterday’s morning and demanded an undisclosed amount as ransom.
General Manager NTA Aba, Nwadi Elobuike who confirmed the incident to
journalists expressed shock over the development.
She narrated how she left the station after the 7pm news, about the
same time with Chinyere only to be alerted of the development as she
was about to enter her house.
The victim is said to be a staff of the Enugu NTA Zonal Office before
she was recently transferred to Aba.
Police authorities in the state could not be reached for comment on
the incident, but a senior army officer with the 14 Brigade of the
Nigerian Army, Ohafia, who wouldn’t want his name in print confirmed
the woman’s abduction and said efforts are on top gear for her rescue
