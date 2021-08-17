Nigeria’s National Broadcaster, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) will broadcast live, Wednesday’s Draw Ceremony of the Dr Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament (Aisha Buhari Cup), the Local Organizing Committee announced on Tuesday evening.

Marketing Consultant for the tournament, Mr Taye Ige, who is also President of HotSports Media Group, flew into the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Tuesday to seal the deal, following a meeting with the Director-General of the station, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed.

Chairman of the LOC, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, said: “This is an interesting development. We are excited by this and it will surely complement the efforts we have put up to ensure a first-grade ceremony on Wednesday.”

The ceremony, billed to commence at noon at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos will see the six teams in the tournament drawn into two groups of three teams each, with nine-time African champions Nigeria heading Group A, and Africa’s number two –ranked team, Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, heading Group B.

A press conference on the eight-day tournament, to be hosted by the City of Lagos, will hold at 10am also on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Super Falcons’ star forward, Gift Monday has joined her team-mates to commend the First Lady, Her Excellency, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Buhari for the idea behind the invitational tournament.

Monday, a two-time highest goal scorer of the Nigeria Women’s Premier League said in Lagos on Monday that the generality of Super Falcons players both home and overseas are full of accolades for the First Lady for bringing a first-class tournament to Nigeria, with the theme Playing for Good.

“The choice of the theme of the Invitational Tournament, Playing for Good, tells a lot about the love the First Lady has for the girl-child and the women folk.