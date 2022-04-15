By Sunday Ani

Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker, has promised to give the tourism sector the attention it deserved under his leadership.

He made the pledge recently when some stakeholders in the tourism sector, led by Abiodun Odusanwo, paid him a courtesy visit in his office, ahead of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, scheduled for April 25 and 26.

The stakeholders included officials of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (chartered).

Odusanwo said the summit, which is the fifth edition, would have its theme centred around the African continental free trade area, with a focus on strengthening connectivity effects and partnership.

In his speech, Coker charged stakeholders in the industry to ensure the summit was successful and the best so far.

The NANTA president, Susan Akporiaye, accompanied by some members of the newly elected executive of the association, also paid a courtesy call on Coker.

Also, the NIM (chartered), led by its acting Registrar, Jude Iheanacho, spoke about the institute’s impact on human resources of the nation through its capacity building activities and collaboration with the NTDC.

Coker, who expressed satisfaction with the activities of the association, urged the members to continue to work for the development of the industry.