By Sunday Ani, Lagos

Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) Chief Folorunsho Coker has promised to give the tourism sector the attention it deserved under his leadership.

He made the pledge recently when some stakeholders in the tourism sector, led by Chief Abiodun Odusanwo paid him a courtesy visit.

Ahead of the National Tourism Transportation Summit & Expo, scheduled for April 25 and 26, stakeholders in the sector had paid him a courtesy visit in his office. The stakeholders included officials of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered).

Odusanwo said the Summit, which is the fifth edition, would have its theme centred around the African continental free trade area, with a focus on strengthening connectivity effects and partnership.

In his speech, Coker charged stakeholders in the industry to ensure that the Summit was successful and the best so far.

The NANTA president, Susan Akporiaye, accompanied by some members of the newly elected executives of the association also paid a courtesy call on Chief Coker.

Akporiaye and her executives briefed the NTDC boss about the recently held NANTA’s annual general meeting, and thanked the NTDC for its continuous support over the years.

Also, the NIM (Chartered), led by its Acting Registrar, Mr. Jude Iheanacho, spoke about the Institute’s impact on human resources of the nation through its capacity building activities and collaboration with the NTDC.

Coker, who expressed satisfaction with the activities of the association, urged them to continue to work for the development of the industry.

On the visits, Chief Coker said they were part of the open door policy of the corporation under his leadership, even as he promised to ensure that tourism was given the attention it deserved under his leadership.