By Christy Anyanwu

The collaboration between the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, and the organisers of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN)will see the A-List fashion event return to the country with a bang as the 6th edition holds on December 4th and 5th (Saturday and Sunday). The event will hold in Ile-Ife, Osun State, at the Ojaja Hall, Ife Grand Resort, Ile Ife, Nigeria. It will feature exciting runway shows, fashion talks, adire Oodua workshop and exhibitions.

Speaking on the significance of the upcoming fashion event, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, said the main focus of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria “is to use fashion as an instrument of sustainability and social change. We focus on empowerment, education and the preserving and manufacturing of indigenous and heritage textiles. The theme for this year, ‘The Impact of Indigenous Fabrics and Tourism to the Nigerian Economy’ is pivotal to the essence of the brand and its continuous effort to revive the local textile industries in Nigeria and hence our collaboration this year with NTDC Tour Nigeria.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

His Majesty the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who is the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria whose involvement will add royal colours explained it this way: “Hosting this edition in Ile-Ife will enable us show the ancient city of Ile-Ife to a young generation of designers who have never visited Ife, which is promoting tourism through fashion. It will also generate income for the community through various services being rendered during the event.”

Also, The Ooni who is the Chairman of the Adire Oodua Textile Hub will be launch the 1st of its kind adire mobile boutique, Adire On Wheels, at the upcoming Africa Fashion Week in Ile Ife.

A special highlight of this event is the merging of the AFWN Designers with the Queen Moremi Ajasoro Finale, where the crowned winner goes home with fantastic prices.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .