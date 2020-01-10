Sylvester Emmanuel and Oyinlomo Quadre maintained top spots in the latest men and women’s singles rankings released by the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation on Wednesday.

Both players also topped the rankings released in December.

While Quadre won all the national titles in 2019, Emmanuel won three out of the four – the CBN Open, the Rainoil Open and the Vemp Senior Open.

He garnered 750 points, ahead of Joseph Imeh, who placed second with 540 points. Abdulmumini Babalola, Thomas Otu and Emmanuel Idoko are the third, fourth and fifth ranked players.

In the women’s ranking, Quadre, who broke into the top three for the first time in July 2019, is runaway leader with 850 points.

Christie Agugbom moved up one place to second with 370 points ahead of Aanu Aiyegbusi who has 320 points to rank third.

Former No. 1 Blessing Samuel is ranked fourth, while Patience Onebamhoin is placed fifth.