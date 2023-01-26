The Nigeria Tennis Federation, (NTF) has announced hosting of two international competitions in Abuja in February this year, BSNSports.com.ng can report.

NTF made this known on its website where dates, number of participants and other relevant information for the Championship was displayed.

Tournament Director, Musa Saidu who spoke exclusively with BSN Sports said Vemp International Wheelchair Tennis Open will start on 5th and ends on February 7 while four-day World Team Cup African Qualifier event holds between 8th to 11th.

“In February, NTF will hold two international competitions in Abuja; Vemp International Wheelchair Tennis Open and World Team Cup African Qualifier. The Vemp International Wheelchair Tennis Open will hold from February 5 to 7 while the African Qualifier holds between February 8 to 11.”

He added, “Despite time constraints, the federation decided to include the two international competitions to help tennis players brush up and earn vital ranking points. $3,000 is the total prize money to be shared by all participating players.

Sixteen women and sixteen men from Morocco, Egypt, Kenya Tanzania and Nigeria will participate in the championship.

In the World Team African Cup Qualifier, players from Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and Nigeria will slug it on the court for the ticket.