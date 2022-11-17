The National Teachers Institute (NTI) says it has concluded arrangements to establish additional study centre for degree programme in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa.

NTI Coordinator in the state, Hajiya Aishatu Usman said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

She said the center designed to admit over 60 students would commence academic activities in the 2022/2023 session.

According to her, 241students are currently undergoing degree programmes in its Yola and Mubi study centers,

She listed the programmes to include Arts and Education with specialisation in Social Studies, Science/Education, Health education, among others.

Usman said the institute had trained 8,640 students out of which 599 were under the Pivotal Teacher Training Programme (PTTP).

She said 2,151 of the students obtained Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), and 5,890 others got the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

The Coordinator said the programmes are being run concurrently by the institute in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Teachers Registration Council (TRCN) and the Federal Ministry of Education under the Borno, Yobe, Adamawa (BYA) education initiative. (NAN)