Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Tulip International College (NTIC) has offered full secondary school scholarship to 48 pupils that recorded excellent performances at its 16th National Mathematics Competitions that ended in Abuja.

A total of 40, 000 pupils participated in the competition and top three positions were awarded full scholarship, in addition to cash prizes that ranged from N100,000- N300,000. Maths teachers received cash prices too.

The first position went to Ejezie Euzebius from Mount Olive School, Anambra State, while the second and third positions went to Jessica James from Pleroma international School in Rivers State and Tamunodumotein Sekibo from Tender Year Preparatory School, Abuja, respectively.

The awardees were pupils from different schools across the country who indicated interest and participated in the Maths competition. The awardees can only enjoy the scholarship in any NTIC school across Nigeria.

NTIC Managing Director, Sabri Unal, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the event, revealed the 16-year old competition had recommended tremendous success particularly in conquering the fear of Mathematics in children.

He said: “We have promoted effective teaching and learning of Mathematics at primary levels, and also developed greater capacity through the annual national Maths competition.

“It has helped us to deal with phobia for Mathematics in children because Maths is the foundation for life and societal development, and the competition has helped in achieving the objective.

“Many pupils spend more time these days studying and understanding Mathematics, and it has helped to a great extent, in reducing the level of phobia for the subject among our children.”

He said that NTIC has been sponsoring the competition for the past 13 years due to interest to eradicate Maths phobia in the children. He commended the National Mathematical Centre for their assistance and guidance.

The coordinator of the exam, Yerkin Shaimerdenov, disclosed that 171,631 pupils had participated in the competition across Nigeria since inception in 2003 and NTIC offered 100 percent scholarship to 180 outstanding students who participated in the competition.