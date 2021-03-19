Daniel Kanu

The Provost of Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu, Dr Phillips Nto has advocated greater involvement of churches in the moral education of youths as a means of curbing the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

He said there was an urgent need for the churches to refocus the youths on morals so that they will have the fear of God and subsequently shun criminal activities.

Speaking at the cathedratecum of St Paul’s Catholic church Ututu, Dr Nto also urged Christians to be more actively involved in politics.

The provost, a former finance commissioner in the state said both insecurity and corruption ravaging the country could be mitigated with the active involvement of churches and Christians in the affairs of the nation.

He noted that the handing over of some schools in Abia State to the missionaries was part of Governor Okezie IKPEAZU’s deliberate efforts to infuse morals into education.

According to him, the Governor as a Christian has also made the difference in governance, justifying the need for more Christians to participate in politics.

The former World Bank consultant however commended the Catholic church for leading the crusade for moral rearmament in Nigeria.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Catholic bishop of umuahia diocese, Most Rev Dr Lucius Ugorji in managing mission schools in line with the vision of Gov IKPEAZU.

He announced that the management of ASCETA has initiated the building of a chapel in the college as a means of focusing the youths on the things of God.

Ntoh also eulogized the bishop for donating 40 bags of rice to the displaced people of Iheosu and ISU communities, describing him as a true spiritual and physical father.

Earlier, the parish priest of St Paul’s Catholic church Ututu,Rev Father Livinus Okamgba commended Dr Nto for always attending the cathedratecum of the parish for three consecutive years even when he is not a Catholic.

Fr Okamgba also said the people of the area were happy with Dr Nto for the academic and Infrastructural revolution he has carried out in Asceta.