Daniel Kanu

Provost of Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu,Dr Phillips Nto has condemned the statement by a serving Senator against Gov Okezie IKPEAZU.

The former finance commissioner and World Bank consultant said it was irresponsible and unbecoming of Senator Smart Adeyemi to use deprecating words against a man he hardly knew.

The provost said it was shameful for a former NUJ president to engage in a proxy war simply to secure his political future.

Dr Nto regretted that a highly cosmopolitan senatorial district like Kogi west could produce such a weakling and tout as their representative.

According to him, insulting IKPEAZU in like manner when he hardly knew the governor has betrayed the level of quality representation at the senate.

The provost described IKPEAZU’s as a cerebral academic whose antecedents are contrary to the way Adeyemi presented him.

He said the achievements recorded by IKPEAZU in the last five years have confirmed him as a sober, reflective and experienced leader who can always hold his own among his peers.

Dr Nto noted that all development indicators showed that Abia is far ahead Kogi State.

According to him, the fact that Abia has maintained back to back leadership in WAEC performance in the last five years was indicative of the serious mindedness of IKPEAZU.

He called on the leadership of the Senate to be circumspect in allowing people with mental imbalance use the hallowed chambers to impugn on the integrity of innocent and hardworking Nigerians.