Nigeria Table Soccer Federation [NTSF] has started planning big ahead of the forthcoming 2022 World Championship tournament billed for France.

This was made known by the federation president, Olamilekan Odubakun Subaru at a day Inaugural seminar that took place last week in Ikeja, Lagos.

Odubakin in a seminar tagged “Table Soccer Old Game, New Sport” was quoted saying all hands are all deck to make sure the country soars at the world stage. He further disclosed that the country’s national competition would kick off on June 19-20, 2021, across designated centres in Nigeria.

In his words:“I believe we’re good to go. Table soccer is a very lucrative game. In some other part of the country, enthusiasts now see it as a sport.

“With recent responses from Nigerian youth, I can proudly say the country is good to go when it comes to the global stage.

“ I played this game in the 90s. I realised the game is now a sport and Nigeria as a country is moving forward. We are currently planning big ahead of the world stage scheduled from France in 2022 and our aim is to also help promote the game with the use of social media,” he said.