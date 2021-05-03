The atmosphere synonymous with the Nigeria Open will be re-enacted from May 18 when the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships kick off at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The tournament, which would serve as another test for the home-based players will be contested by states and clubs across the country from May 18 to 22 in 12 events including veterans above 50 years.

According to the prospectus, players are expected to compete for the top prize in team (men and women), singles (men and women), doubles (men and women), doubles, U-21 (men and women), cadet (boys and girls) and veterans singles above 50.

NTTF Technical Director, Adesoji Tayo, who also double as the Tournament Director, said the tournament would help to unearth new talents following the exploits of some junior players at the 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020.

“We are excited that new players are coming on board particularly with what happened in Edo where Amadi Omeh, who beyond all expectations, emerged as the new National Sports Festival champion. Who could have imagined that such a player who recently graduated from junior to senior will defeat some of the established players to win the tournament. This has again shown us that with more competitions like this, we can discover more players coming through to upstage the established ones. We also want to use the tournament to re-enact the atmosphere synonymous with the Nigeria Open, which was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and we hope to bring back,” Tayo said.