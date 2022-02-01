President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Tikon Ishaku, has stated that the NTTF is proud and excited with Quadri Aruna’s latest record-breaking International Table Tennis Federation’s ranking for an African.

The Nigerian table tennis player who had earlier set an African high ranking of 14th moved up three places to 11th in the world after a record top performance in 2021.

Ishaku, speaking in a chat with brila.net, said the trailblazing record set by Aruna is big for the Federation and that the player alongside others will continue to get the needed support from the NTTF after the upward movement on the ITTF rankings of 2019 Africa Games Gold medalist, Olajide Omotayo and Africa’s women number 3 Offiong Edem who made her way into the top 100 as well.