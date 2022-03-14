From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Osogbo

The Vice President of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Dr Tayo Adesoji, has disclosed that the annual Michael and Felicia Memorial Table Tennis tournament hosted in Osun State would be enlisted and upgraded as a national competition from 2023.

He disclosed this during the final of the second edition of the competition held at Otan-Ayegbaju, headquarters of Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state where 250 table tennis players from 17 states competed for trophies and other prizes including cash.

In the men’s singles finals, Omeh Amadi from Ondo State defeated Solanka Azeez from Delta State to emerge winner, while Esther Tosin Oribamise from Delta State defeated Hussain Alimat from Oyo State to emerge the winner in the women’s finals.

While the winners took home trophy and cash prize of N125,000, the runners up received N100,000, just as each of the 250 players received cash prizes for participating in the tournament.

The competition was sponsored by Chairman, Osun State Table Tennis Association, Ayo Alabi.

Alabi in his remarks said the tournament was part of his initiatives to encourage youths to develop an interest in sports and shun criminal activities.

Alabi also said raw talents in table tennis discovered from the competition would be nurtured to an international level.

