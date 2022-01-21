By Joe Apu

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, NTTF says it would be ready to participate in the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships billed for the city of Chengdu, China in April.

Secretary General of the NTTF, Chimezie Asiegbu stated in a chat with Daily SunSports in a chat the federation has set machinery in motion to see that it raises a solid team.

“The federation is forward looking and I must tell you that we will be prepared for the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships. We’re looking carefully at the players and will do our best to present a team that will compete with the best in the world.”

The ITTF Group, the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) and the city of Chengdu unveiled the dates of the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals. The event will take place from Sunday 17 to Tuesday 26 April 2022.

ITTF President Petra Sörling commented, “I am delighted to confirm the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals will be held in April in Chengdu. In these times of uncertainty, we are grateful to our hosts, who have taken every necessary measure to ensure the successful delivery of our marquee event.

The table tennis family is looking forward to a full year of table tennis action after a successful end of 2021 that heralded the international restart of the sport.”

This will be the first time Chengdu is hosting a World Table Tennis Championships event and marks the first time since 2008 that China is playing host to a team championships event.

Liu Guoliang, ITTF Executive Vice President and CTTA President, added, “The World Table Tennis Championship is the most important ITTF event of the year, as well as one of the most highly anticipated events by fans worldwide.

The event is a two-way promotion for table tennis competitions and for the city of Chengdu. Chengdu has plenty of experience hosting table tennis events, having successfully held the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup and Chengdu Open. We believe the city will once again boost the popularity of table tennis globally at this year’s World Table Tennis Championships.”