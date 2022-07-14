From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Chief Medical Director of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, Dr Joseph Ugboaja, Thursday, reiterated his commitment to raise NAUTH’s status to rank among the best five teaching hospitals across Nigeria.

He said that at a ceremony organized by the leadership of the Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), NAUTH chapter to welcome new members and interns to the union.

The CMD said a visit to the permanent site of the health institution now would confirm that what he had promised to achieve from day one in his administration was not a mere rhetoric but had been matched with verifiable action.

He insisted that his mission and vision as the man in charge with his management team was not only to make NAUTH be counted among the best five but also to later become the best in Nigeria.

He assured the new interns of a favourable working and learning environment in the NAUTH community, saying that they would also be exposed to state-of-the-art hospital equipment his administration had so far acquired in the course of his transformational agenda.

Dr Ugboaja told them that they were lucky to have come at a time when the health institution had experienced great transformation.

“Align yourselves to the vision and core values of the institution. Count yourselves lucky to be here because it is the will of God.

“You should appreciate the privilege God has given you to be here. You are joining a new NAUTH, so, you are lucky for coming at this point in time. The people who will guide you are comfortable and happier now. Before this year ends, you will work at the permanent site to have work experience there, ” the CMD assured.

He praised the leadership of (NUAHP) under Comrade Charles Nwoye’s watch for their sagacity in running the affairs of the union and understanding with the NAUTH management.

He told the NUAHP members that healthcare is a team work no matter the department you find yourself, saying that the end result is to take care of and satisfy patients.

He told them that everyone is a leader in his or her right, adding that leadership is all about service. He advised them to imbibe and adopt leadership tendencies.

Comrade Nwoye earlier, told the new members and interns that the health industry was a unique sector with appreciable degrees of diversity in terms of areas of specialties and discrete discipline.

He explained to them that the event was so important as it provided an opportunity for new members and interns to be properly informed about the union, its aspirations, visions and missions as well as their roles to ensure the union achieves those aims.

He said it also provided an opportunity for the members to acquaint with each other so as to have better understanding and cooperation as members of the same team.

He told members that NUAHP had the mandate to mobilize all health professionals with the exception of medical and dental practitioners and nurses, who he said were the only health professionals that had their professional association as union.

“NUAHP on the other hand employs the popular motto ‘unity in diversity’ to pull together enormous talents and intellects available in the various health professional groups to achieve a global standard health system in Nigeria. The union seeks to ensure an acceptable standard in the remuneration and other working conditions of members as well as seek for inquiry and liberation of all health professionals, ” Nwoye said.

He further hailed the CMD for taking care of NAUTH workforce.

“Gone are the days when you become angry and filled with anxiety the moment you remember that you are going to work. A few of the important things to mention are total promotion last year; total conversation of all staff that have qualifications; clearance of all arears of promotion increment, including the fraction of 2015, 2016 and 2017, among other goodies for the workers.

“Fellow Comrades, it is worthy of mention that this present CMD and his management team is working so cordially with the union leadership in achieving a better NAUTH through improved workers welfare and improved infrastructural development.

“It is based on these assessments that NUAHP executive has thought it well to honour him with an award of leadership excellence, ” Comrade noted.

One of the visitors at the event was the NUAHP Chairman, Imo State Council, Comrade Okafor Uche.