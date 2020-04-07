Moshood Adebayo

The coast appears clear for the Federal University, Oye, Ekiti (FUOYE) to commence postgraduate studies as the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the courses.

The NUC Executive Secretary, in a letter with reference number NUC/ES/412/Vol. 12/153 dated March 19, 2020, to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremkun, said the five programmes earlier examined in the university have been fully accredited.

The five accredited courses are from the Faculties of Management Sciences, Arts, Education, Science, and Social Sciences. Two additional programmes in the Faculty of Arts; History and International Studies and Linguistics have also been accredited as well as in the Faculty of Education, with six programmes.

With this development, the university said it is ready to admit students for master’s degree programmes in the next academic session. The courses are Business Education, Education Agricultural Science, Education Biology, Education Chemistry, Education English and Education Management.

The Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), recently gave full accreditation to engineering courses in FUOYE. The accredited courses are Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Meturllogical and Materials Engineering.