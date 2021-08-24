The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited seven undergraduate academic programmes run by the Dominican University Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement from the Public Relations Unit of the university said the announcement was based on a letter from the Director of Accreditation of NU, dated August 2, 2021 and addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Father Prof. Anthony Akinwale, OP.

The university is currently running undergraduate programmes in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Mass Communication, Computer Science, Philosophy and Christian Religious Studies. The Dominican University Ibadan is the first university to be founded by the Order of Preachers on the African continent. The university is also the first to be founded by a religious order in Nigeria.

In his reaction to the outcome of the November/December 2020 accreditation exercise, the VC expressed gratitude to God, to benefactors and staff of the Dominican University for making this feat possible. He viewed the accreditation as a challenge for the university to continue to strive for excellence in every aspect of tertiary education.

He promised that the university will continue to provide good quality education, adding ‘’university shall ensure that all her students acquire multiple competence and entrepreneurial skills needed to drive Nigeria’s vehicle of development.’’

Prof. Akinwale said following the successful accreditation exercise, the Dominican University is working towards obtaining approval from NUC to run new programmes in Cybersecurity, Computer and Business Analytics, Broadcasting, Film and Multimedia and Christian Theology.

Licensed in November 2016, the Dominican University began academic activities in October 2017. The first convocation ceremony of the young University is scheduled for November 3, 2021.