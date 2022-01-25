By Gabriel Dike

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted licenses for two new universities to the Lagos State Government.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the Commission’s approval of the two universities at the public presentation of the book Oluwatoyin Ogundipe @60 Audacity of Resilience written in honour of Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu told the gathering that NUC has approved two new universities to bridge the admission gap Lagosians experience every year.

He said the state government emerged Adeniran Ogunsanyo College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Epe to University of Education.

According to him, the state government converted Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) to University of Science and Technology.

His words: “We know the population of Lagos State. The Lagos State University and UNILAG cannot provide admission space for the teeming population, so we had to convert AOCOED, MOCPED and LASPOTECH.”

Sanwo-Olu said UNILAG made him what he is today, adding “I am the visitor to LASU but my heart is with UNILAG.”

The governor acknowledged that Prof. Ogundipe went through a lot during the crisis that rocked the university in 2020.

Chairman of the event and lead counsel to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr. Rotimi Jacob, described Ogundipe as a man of principle. He hoped the book will inspire the youths be resilient.

Jacob commended the Federal Government for backing down from the removal petrol subsidy, “if not it will have been tough in Lagos.”

In his remarks, Prof. Ogundipe, lauded the editors for writing a book about him and the crisis of 2020 which through God’s he overcame it.

He disclosed that during the crisis, God spoke to him through a song which he didn’t understand the meaning the crisis erupted and that in another message, God asked him to keep quiet for the battle is his.

Among dignitaries at the book presentation includes Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, two former VCs of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Bamitel Omole, Prof. Wale Omole, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof. Sunday Fasina, Managing Director of Wema Bank, Mr. Ademola, MD of Vital form, Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, TETFUND Executive Secretary, Prof. Elias Bogoro, Pro-Chancellor of UNILAG, Senator Lanre Tejuosho and former VC of UNILAG, Prof. Rahman Bello.

