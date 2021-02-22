The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved three new programmes for Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State, for the 2020/2021 academic session.

A statement by the management of Christopher University said the approved programmes are Computer Science, Information Science and Media Studies, and Sociology.

“Following a successful resource verification assessment visit to the proposed academic programmes, the executive secretary of NUC has approved the establishment of the full-time mode of programmes effective from 2020/2021 academic session for Christopher University; BSc, Computer Science, BSc, Information Science and Media Studies, and BSc, Sociology,” the statement said, adding that the approval was communicated to the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Friday Ndubuisi, on February 10, 2020, by the director of academic planning, Dr. N.B. Saliu.

Prof. Ndubuisi said the news gladdened the university, and arrangements have been concluded to admit new students and commence the programmes in the 2020/2021 session, as some prospective students have shown interest to enroll in the programmes.

“The university is quite pleased and elated about this development. Thus, the management of the institution commend the NUC executive secretary and his team for quick action on the resource verification assessment and we pledge to abide by both the spirit and the letter of the approval to run these programmes.’’