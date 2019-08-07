Moshood Adebayo

National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved four additional programmes at undergraduate level for Hallmark University.

The university, located on Km 65, Shagamu-Ore Expressway, Ijebu-Itele, in Ijebu-East Local Government Area of Ogun State, is owned by Vivian Fowler Trust Foundation

NUC, in a letter endorsed by its Deputy Executive Secretary, listed the new courses/programmes to include Mass Communication, International Relations, Sociology and Microbiology.

The courses, according to NUC, would begin in the 2019/2020 academic session.

The approval followed the earlier resource verification visit of experts in the various disciplines highlighted above to the university in May 2019.

With the latest developments, Hallmark University now has 16 undergraduate degree programmes under two major faculties.

Registrar of the university, Afolabi Ajayi, described the institution as an excellent citadel of learning with distinction and innovation as its bedrock.