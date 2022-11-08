By Gabriel Dike

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 66 new academic programmes for the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) ahead of admission of its first undergraduate students.

Acting Vice Chancellor of LASUED, Prof. B.B. Lafiaji-Okuneye, disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the senate, which was inaugurated by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Alhaji Sekinat Yusuf at the main campus Oto/Ijanikin.

She recalled that a resource verification exercise was carried out by panel of experts from the NUC to the proposed 67 academic programmes from September 19th to 30th, 2022.

“It is my pleasure to inform the senate that the superintendent body had approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the undergraduate programmes to be run by the university with effect from the 2022/2022 academic session,” the acting VC stated.

Prof. Lafiaji-Okuneye further revealed that Civic Education was not approved because there is no Bench Mark Academic Standard for the course.

The acting VC said with the positive development, all eyes are on the Senate for actions and it underscores the need for the crucial meeting.

Said she: “The race had started well, and the batons accurately passed, it is the turn of the Senate to gallantly run the race to the tape.

“I have no doubt that with the pedigree of the members of this Senate; our vision of taking the lead in the teacher education industry within the shortest time possible is just a matter of time.”

She disclosed that over 7,000 students applied to LASUED for admission but stressed that NUC has not release the university carrying- capacity, adding, “with manpower and facilities, we can carry more students.”

Prof. Lafiaji-Okuneye, said with the presentation of certificate of recognition of LASUED to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on February 8th, 2023, the university hit the ground running.

The acting VC further explained that LASUED participated in the 2022/2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) admission exercise.

According to her, retreat and workshops were organized for principal officers and other key stakeholders and right placement of staff had been carried out.

Inaugurating the senate of LASUED, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Alhaja Sekinat Yusuf, described the event as significant in the history of the university.

She explained that the ceremony attests to the rising profile of a trailblazer institution that is poised to promote excellence and moral consciousness of the teeming youths.

“Today, we are laying the ground work of a structure that will stand the test of time and it is gratifying to note that you are partakers,’’ she stated.

Yusuf said the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to quality tertiary education service provision in the state is incontrovertible.

She observed that membership of the senate of the university would afford them the opportunity to contribute to the success of the historic project and write their names in gold.

Yusuf reminded the senate that their function include setting academic regulations for students conduct and discipline, admissions, examinations, teaching and research quality that would affect the university.

She revealed that many candidates have show interest to study in LASUED, noting, “the admissions of these young boys and girls are pending because the senate is yet to set the rules and regulations. With the inauguration of senate, 1 expects Senate to expedite actions.”

The council chairman urged the Senate to join hands with the governing council to lift the nascent university to lottier heights.

The Senate of LASUED is made up of the acting VC, as chairman, Registrar as Secretary, acting deputy VC, 29 heads of department, seven deans, six directors and nine visiting professors.