National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the full-time mode of LL-B Law programme for Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State.

The development is contained in a letter from the council, dated February 10 and signed for the NUC Executive Secretary by Director of Academic Planning, N. B. Saliu, following the earlier resource verification of the council’s panel of experts to the university with a view to accessing the human and material resources available for the establishment of the programme.

The letter said the executive secretary had considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the LL-B Law programme to be run in the Magodo city campus of the university with effect from 2020/2021 academic session.

The approval, which does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programme, according to NUC, shall bear only the approved titles and nomenclature and that any change would require the approval of the commission

University Proprietor, Ola Adebogun, noted that he was particul said the approved university’s law programme was an indication of the rising profile of the institution, the credibility of its academic and co-curricular programmes, and the university’s actual and potential impact on the wider society.

Adebogun said the accreditation status of the programmes and the quality of the university’s operating system had been attested to by NUC, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and various professional bodies.