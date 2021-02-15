From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved Atiba University, Oyo, for the establishment of a full-time mode of Law programmes and 13 others in the main campus of the institution.

The approval followed the successful conduct of NUC resource verification exercise held between December 6 and 13, 2020 by 19 panels consisting of 48 members from the commission the university.

The approved programmes by the NUC are all expected to commence academic activities with effect from 2020/2021 academic session.

The approved programmes include LL.B Law, B.Sc. Public Health, B.Sc. Transport Management, B.Sc. Physics with Electronics, B.Sc. Physiology, B.Sc. Entrepreneurship, B.Sc. Hotel Management &Tourism, B.Sc.

Others are International Relations, B.Sc. Marketing, B.Sc. Public Administration, B. Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, BLIS Library and Information Science, B.A Theatre Arts and B.Sc. Ed. Educational Management.

The approved programmes are in addition to the earlier approved and existing 18 programmes currently being run by the University which includes Nursing sciences, Medical Laboratory Science, Microbiology, Biology, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Accounting, Banking & Finance, Economics, Business Administration, Sociology, English Language, Political Science, Criminology & Security Studies and Psychology. This brings the total number of approved programmes for Atiba University to 32.

Speaking with The Education Report after presenting the NUC approval letter to the President and Founder Atiba University, James Ojebode, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Sunday Okeniyi, appreciated the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, for his continued support to the academic growth and development of universities in Nigeria and Atiba University in particular.

The VC reiterated his determination to reposition the university for effective service delivery including doing everything to facilitate the University’s main functions of knowledge impartation (teaching), knowledge generation (research) and knowledge utilization (community development and services).

He further said that all hands must be on deck to responsibly key into the new drive for excellence which includes the strengthening of Atiba University administration through the acquisition of ICT capacity and development of local competencies.

Prof Sunday Okeniyi, however, called on all prospective students, parents and guardians to take advantage of the variety of programmes on offer at Atiba University by seeking admission for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Reacting, Founder of the university said that the professional nature of the verification exercise was conducted and the speedy manner it was concluded showed that, the Executive Secretary of the NUC was indeed a dynamic administrator of note.