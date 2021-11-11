From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved five additional academic programmes for the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, Oyo State, following a recent resource assessment visit.

The new courses approved to be at degree level and full time are Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Procurement Management, Mass Communication and International Relations.

The university, which has already been granted full operational license by the Federal Government through the NUC is a faith-based institution owned by The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, under the leadership of Bishop Francis Wale Oke, current national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

The approval was conveyed via a letter written to the university by NUC and signed by the Director of Planning, Noel Saliu, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed. The letter, dated November 8, 2021, with reference number: NUC/AP/P72/Vol1/05, was addressed to PCU Vice Chancellor, Kola Oloke.

NUC, in the letter, stated that the approval of the five new courses for the university, came on the heels of the Resource Assessment visit carried out in August to the institution.

According to the NUC, the approved courses which shall commence in the university at the current academic session, shall be run on full-time basis, urging the PCU management to “provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programmes.”

Oloke said the news was cheering, assuring that efforts would always be geared towards making the institution a world-class university.

He said the institution currently runs 12 courses under the faculties of Pure and Applied Sciences as well as Social and Management Sciences.

