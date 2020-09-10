Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Nigerian University Commission (NUC) has approved the take off of the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences in October.

The approval underscores the efforts which the Imo State government, led by Governor Hope Uzodimma has made towards the establishment of a second university for the state.

Recently, the NUC panel was in Imo State to carry out necessary verification exercises on the state facilities, human and physical infrastructures.

The news was communicated to newsmen at the end of a weekly executive council meeting, presided over by Governor Uzodimma, at the Government House, Owerri.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the university will take off in October when other universities would be resuming for a new academic session.

In the same vein, he said the council approved the immediate relocation of Faculty of Engineering of Imo State University, Owerri to its permanent site at Okigwe, stressing that government has put all processes and facilities on ground to ensure the immediate take off of the faculty.

The council also approved the construction of a modern abattoir in Okigwe, aimed at ensuring the hygienic processing of poultry and other forms of meat as well as acquisition of the Federal Government silo and steps taken towards completing the project and making it functional.

The commissioner also informed that in a bid to reduce the impact of community spread of COVID-19 in the rural areas of Imo State, the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) is in the 27 local government areas of the state testing people for COVID-19.

He said so far, they have carried out reasonable number of testing in Njaba Local Government Area and that those tested came out negative.